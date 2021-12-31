Patna traffic guards get body-worn cameras, traffic and police movement to be monitored

In order to control traffic rules and monitor traffic police movements, the Patna administration has provided body-worn cameras for its staff. The step has been taken in the wake of numerous complaints filed against the traffic police for not doing their duty properly and also there were complaints from the traffic police of public not obeying them, said Mohammad Asif, ASI of Patna Traffic Police.

"Now the Patna traffic police would be directly monitored by the higher officials in control room. Through the body-worn cameras, the live feed would reach the control room where issues regarding traffic and speed can be better managed", said the ASI of Patna Traffic Police. "The cameras have turned out to be very helpful. There were earlier instances of public misbehaviour with the traffic police, now it has all stopped. The public doesn't refuse to pay fines for violating traffic rules now as they know that they are being recorded", said Mohammad Asif. He added that there would be more such cameras in future. (ANI)

