Ex chief wildlife warden served showcause notice for not stopping illegal constructions in Corbett

Former Chief Wildlife Warden of Uttarakhand, JS Suhag, has been served with a show cause notice for not using his authority to stop illegal constructions and felling of trees in the buffer zone of the Corbett Tiger Reserve.

Issued by Additional Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan on December 27, the show cause notice asks Suhag to respond to it within a week failing which further action will be taken against him.

Drawing the former chief wildlife warden's attention to the findings of a National Tiger Conservation Authority team after a field visit to Morghatti, Pakhro and Kandi road of Kalagarh forest division, Bardhan said illegal constructions of concrete structures and felling of trees has taken place in these areas without due sanctions. ''It has been found that you did not use the powers vested in you as the chief wildlife warden under the Wildlife Protection Act to stop these activities which is a serious matter,'' the show cause notice said. Suhag was relieved of the additional charge of chief wildlife warden in November this year after the matter of illegal constructions and felling of trees in the buffer zone of Corbett came to light. He is the Chief Executive Officer of the compensatory afforestation program CAMPA. The show-cause notice also mentions his ''failure'' to give a statement of accounts as CAMPA CEO as a serious offense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)