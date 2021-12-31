GST tax hike on textiles put on hold: FM

Heeding to demands made by several states, the GST Council on Friday put on hold a decision to hike the tax rate on textiles to 12 percent from 5 percent, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

The panel, the highest decision-making body for indirect taxes, met under emergency provisions after states made a request for deferring the January 1 hike in GST tax rates on textiles.

Sitharaman said a similar demand for footwear was not agreed to.

A group of state finance ministers that is looking at GST rate rationalization, has been asked to look at the tax rate on textile.

The group has been asked to present the report by February next year, she said.

Currently, the tax rate on manmade fibre (MMF) is 18 percent, MMF yarn 12 percent, and fabrics are taxed at 5 percent.

The Council in its previous meeting on September 17 had decided to correct the inverted duty structure in footwear and textile sectors.

With effect from January 1, 2022, all footwear, irrespective of prices, will attract GST at 12 percent. It was also decided that a 12 percent uniform GST rate would apply on textile products, except cotton, including readymade garments.

States like Gujarat, West Bengal, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Tamil Nadu have said they are not in favour of a hike in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on textiles to 12 percent, from 5 percent, with effect from January 1, 2022.

