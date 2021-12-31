Left Menu

POWERGRIID celebrating completion of One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency

POWERGRID celebrated the anniversary of this momentous occasion on 31st December, 2021 by organizing a number of events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:43 IST
Medical camps have been organized for communities living in vicinity of these 70 Sub-stations spread across the country. Image Credit: Twitter(@pgcilindia)
  • Country:
  • India

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, POWERGRID is commemorating landmark achievement of completion of One Nation-One Grid-One Frequency.

POWERGRID celebrated the anniversary of this momentous occasion on 31st December 2021 by organizing a number of events. 70 Sub-stations across India along with Regional Headquarters have been lit up in tricolour to mark this momentous achievement. As part of the celebrations, people witnessed the projection of a video film, which captures benefits of One Nation One Grid One Frequency for the common man, encapsulating views of eminent personalities of the power sector on this achievement.

On this occasion an outreach activity was undertaken to make people aware about the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of India's independence and the progress made by the nation ever-since.

Medical camps have been organized for communities living in vicinity of these 70 Sub-stations spread across the country. The local population benefited from these medical camps through free health checkups. Apart from this, blood donation camps were also organized at various places.

(With Inputs from PIB)

