VK Tripathi appointed as new chairman, CEO of Railway Board

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Vinay Kumar Tripathi, General Manager, North Eastern Railway to the post of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board, New Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:00 IST
Vinay Kumar Tripathi, new Chairman and CEO of Railway Board, New Delhi.. Image Credit: ANI
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Vinay Kumar Tripathi, General Manager, North Eastern Railway to the post of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Railway Board, New Delhi. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved a six-month extension, that is, upto December 2022.

As per an official statement from North Eastern Railway, Tripathi did B Tech (Electrical Engineering) from Roorkee and joined railways through the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE) batch of 1983. His first posting was as an Assistant Electrical Engineer on Northern Railway. In his distinguished career, Tripathi has successfully discharged the duties of important post of Electrical Department on Northern, Central & Western railway as well as held kee posts of Divisional Railway Manager, North Central Railway, Allahabad, Chief Electrical Locomotive Engineer, Additional General Manager of Western Railway and Additional Member/Traction in Railway Board.

He has attended higher management training programmes in Switzerland and USA. Tripathi played a key role in the commissioning of state of art three-phase locomotives and their indigenization, which are now the workhorse of Indian Railways.

"Under his able guidance North Eastern Railway won two Railway Board shields one in sale management and the other is in running room category," the statement read. Tripathi has wide experience in railway management and administrations. He is equally popular among railway officers and staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

