Uttarakhand reports 88 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

Uttarakhand reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:31 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. As per the data provided by the bulletin, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.65 per cent. There are currently 302 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 3,45,087. A total of 16,708 samples were tested on Friday.

During the last 24 hours, 32 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 3,31,150. The recovery rate currently stands at 95.96 per cent. Only one death was reported during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 stands at 7,418. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

