Dharmendra Pradhan to launch 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on Jan 1

Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1.

ANI | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:35 IST
Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will launch a 100-day reading campaign 'Padhe Bharat' on January 1. An Education Ministry release said the campaign marks an important step to improve learning levels of students as it develops creativity, critical thinking, vocabulary and the ability to express both verbally and in writing. It helps children to relate to their surroundings and to real-life situations.

"Children studying in Balvatika to grade VIII will be part of this campaign. The reading campaign will be organised for 100 days (14 weeks) starting from January 1, 2022 to April 10, 2022," the release said. The reading campaign aims to have the participation of all stakeholders at the national and state levels including children, teachers, parents, community and education administrators.

The campaign will include one activity per week per group with a focus on making reading enjoyable and evoking sustained interest in it among students. A comprehensive guideline on reading campaign with an age-appropriate weekly calendar of activities has been prepared and shared with states and UTs, the release said.

The activities can be done by children with the help of teachers, parents, peers, siblings or other family members. The release said that in order to make the campaign effective, the activities have been kept simple and enjoyable so that these can also be easily conducted with the materials or resources available at home and with the help of parents, peers and siblings, in case the schools are closed. (ANI)

