NTPC's 49.92 MW solar capacity begins commercial operations on Thur

State-owned power producer NTPC said its 49.92-megawatt (MW) solar energy capacity at Jaisalmer has begun commercial operations on Thursday.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 49.92 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh solar PV project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 12:00 hrs of December 30, 2021,'' according to a BSE filing.

