NTPC's 49.92 MW solar capacity begins commercial operations on Thur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:40 IST
NTPC's 49.92 MW solar capacity begins commercial operations on Thur
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned power producer NTPC said its 49.92-megawatt (MW) solar energy capacity at Jaisalmer has begun commercial operations on Thursday.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, the first part capacity of 49.92 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh solar PV project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 12:00 hrs of December 30, 2021,'' according to a BSE filing.

