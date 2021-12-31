Kerala records 2,676 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 2,676 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Friday. The positivity rate for the day stands at 4.3 per cent. A total of 60,962 samples were tested on Friday.

During the last 24 hours, 2,742 people recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 51,79,277. 11 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to COVID-19 is 47,794.

There are currently 19,416 active COVID-19 cases in the state. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 44 new cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus, informed the State Health Minister Veena George on Friday.

With this, the total tally of Omicron cases in the state has risen to 107, she added. (ANI)

