Karnataka CM urges DCs to bring in change, work with team spirit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday urged Deputy Commissioners of districts to bring in change, instead of just thinking about it.

He asked DCs to work with team spirit and face the challenges unitedly to make the district administrations dynamic.

''Promptly implement the government's bold decisions taken to make the administration more responsive to people's plight, work proactively in the districts to give good administration, instead of just thinking about change, take the lead to bring the change yourself,'' Bommai said.

He was addressing the Deputy Commissioners' conference at Vidhana Soudha here.

Stating that the government has proved to be alive and responsive by reaching out to the people to redress their grievances, the Chief Minister said, Crop compensation has been paid within 48 hours of uploading the report in Parihara App.

''It has been made possible to provide relief to 83 per cent of affected farmers due to the efficiency of Deputy Commissioners,'' he said, appreciating their performance.

According to a CMO statement, Bommai instructed DCs to ensure speedy disposal of land disputes and cases which are pending for more than 5 years at the level of Tahsildars, Assistant Commissioners and DCs, and said, that ''the government is ready to recruit additional Tahsildars and Assistant Commissioners to accomplish the task.'' Bommai stressed the need for making the administration more responsive to take the welfare programmes to people's doors.

Revenue minister R Ashoka, who also addressed the conference, said periodic progress review of development works should be held compulsorily, and the DCs should reserve at least one day in a month for encroachment clearance drive.

A programme to take government services to people's doors in rural areas is being launched on January 26 which includes issuing documents at the doors of the people. DCs should make this programme a grand success, he said.

