COVID-19: Sikkim govt orders cinema halls, restaurants to operate with 50 pc capacity till Jan 10

Amid the rising concern over Omicron variant of COVID-19, Sikkim government on Friday informed that cinema halls, restaurants and gyms should work with the 50 per cent capacity till January 10, 2022.

ANI | Gangtok (Sikkim) | Updated: 31-12-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 20:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid the rising concern over Omicron variant of COVID-19, Sikkim government on Friday informed that cinema halls, restaurants and gyms should work with the 50 per cent capacity till January 10, 2022. As per the circular by the state government, "Pubs, discos, cinema halls, restaurants, fast food centers, bakeries, gymnasiums, barbershops, spas, and salons to operate with only 50 per cent of seating capacity."

It further read, "Hotels, homestays, guest houses are also now required to operate with only 50 per cent capacity. All social and political gatherings are to be organised with prior permission from DC and 50 per cent space capacity." Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 16,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a surge for the third day which has pushed the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

