Man dies, one injured in brawl in Delhi

A man was arrested after a person was allegedly killed and the other sustained injuries in a brawl between guards and parking attendants of a shopping mall in Netaji Subhash Place here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 21:00 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested after a person was allegedly killed and the other sustained injuries in a brawl between guards and parking attendants of a shopping mall in Netaji Subhash Place here. As per information shared by the police, the accused have been identified as Sajjan, Sanjeev and Sunil.

A brawl took place between the guards and the parking attendants at the backside of the mall on Thursday. Two people sustained injuries in the brawl, out of which one succumbed to head injuries at the hospital. Upon receiving the complaint, police took action arrested one of the accused, Sunil. The attempts to nab the other two accused is on.

A case has been registered into the matter and further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

