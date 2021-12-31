J-K admin helps farmers to cultivate abandoned land near IB in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has facilitated border residents to cultivate unutilised agriculture land near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, officials said on Friday.

The happy faces of farmers of the border belt of Hiranagar was a much-anticipated outcome for the administration of J-K as it has been putting in concerted efforts to bring cultivation back on farmland along the IB, they said.

With the breakthrough efforts of the administration, the farmers finally returned to their abandoned land -- together around 150 acres -- for the first time in the past 20 years, paving the way for a new era of prosperity for the border dwellers of Hiranagar in Kathua district, the officials said.

Pertinently, over 5,000 acres of fertile land along the IB spread across 22 border villages from Paharpur to Londi in Hiranagar sector remained fallow for two decades due to frequent firing and shelling from Pakistani side hampering farmers financially. It also posed a serious disadvantage and threat to the Border Security Force personnel as the luxurious growth of weed in uncultivated land obstructed the vigil on the intruders, they said As a confidence building measure to restore the stalled farming activity, the UT administration made a restoration plan under which the agriculture department with the help of the BSF authorities roped in bullet proof tractors and other logistics and undertook the herculean task of clearing weeds in the area, the officials said.

''After days of hard work to clear weeds, around 90 acres of land was successfully cultivated by sowing wheat crop. This attempt by the authorities yielded a produce of 185 quintals,” a senior official said.

Soon after the ceasefire was announced by Pakistan and India in February this year, the J-K administration started mulling over the idea of putting the left out fallow land to productive use by encouraging farmers to cultivate their land by themselves this time, the officials said.

The UT administration made concerted efforts to bring farmers on board and held several round of meetings with all stakeholders, they said.

''The idea of bringing cultivation back in border farmland initially received a cold response from the farming community as they were reluctant owing to uncertainty and apprehension regarding ceasefire violation from the Pakistani side,'' the official said.

A team from agriculture and revenue departments was detailed to provide support to the farmers under the security of the BSF, he added.

''A framework was also devised to ensure smooth access to the farmers on the zero line who were reeling under the constant threat of shelling from across the border,'' the official said.

Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, Rahul Yadav and BSF Commandant, Atul Shah accompanied by Chief Agriculture Officer, Kathua Vijay Upadhyaya had visited Border Out Post (BoP) Chandwan on forward line along the IB and to oversee the sowing of wheat crops on zero line.

Yadav said under the direction of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, the administration provided all logistic support to farmers to encourage them to cultivate their fields on the forward line.

“We have a target to cultivate nearly 247 acres (100 hectares) of land this season and the rest of the area would be covered later,” he said.

