Left Menu

DG VS Pathania takes over as 24th Chief of Indian Coast Guard

The Flag Officer is a qualified helicopter pilot and holds a Master’s Degree in Defence & Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 21:55 IST
DG VS Pathania takes over as 24th Chief of Indian Coast Guard
The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in Nov 2019 and took over the reins as Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) at Visakhapatnam. Image Credit: Twitter(@proshillong)
  • Country:
  • India

Director General VS Pathania, took over as the 24th Chief of Indian Coast Guard on 31 Dec 21. He is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and National Defence College, New Delhi. The Flag Officer is a qualified helicopter pilot and holds a Master's Degree in Defence & Strategic Studies from the University of Madras. He has also undergone specialization in Search and Rescue and port operations with US Coast Guard.

In his illustrious career spanning over 36 years, he has held several key appointments afloat and ashore, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) at Gandhi Nagar, Commander Coast Guard Region (West) at Mumbai, Deputy Director General (HRD), Deputy Director General (Policy &Plans) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi. The flag officer has also commanded all class of Coast Guard ships namely Inshore Patrol Vessel 'Ranijindan', Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Vigraha' and Advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel 'Sarang'.

He has also held various appointments viz Principal Director (HRD), Principal Director (Policy & Plans) at Coast Guard Headquarters, New Delhi, Chief of Staff at Headquarters, Coast Guard Region (North West), Chief Staff Officer (Operations) and Chief Staff Officer (Personnel & Administration) at Headquarters Coast Guard Region (West), Commanding Officer, Coast Guard Air Station at Chennai, Director (Personnel) and Joint Director (Aviation) at Coast Guard Headquarters and also as Squadron Commander of 848 Sqn at Chennai.

The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in Nov 2019 and took over the reins as Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard) at Visakhapatnam. The period under his apex watch on Eastern Seafront saw surge in major operations that included apprehension of gold and tons of drugs/narcotic substance worth thousands of crores, pollution response operations, joint exercises with Foreign Coast Guard, anti-poaching operations, mass rescue operations and humanitarian assistance during cyclones/natural calamities and strengthened Coastal Security.

He is also the recipient of President's Tatrakshak Medal for Distinguished Service, Tatrakshak Medal for gallantry and Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021