Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said stringent measures have been taken to control the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, adding that effective measures will be taken to ramp up healthcare infrastructure like medicine supply, ICU beds in coming days.

31-12-2021
Government has taken stringent measures to control Omicron cases, says CM Bommai
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said stringent measures have been taken to control the cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state, adding that effective measures will be taken to ramp up healthcare infrastructure like medicine supply, ICU beds in coming days. Speaking to the media persons, he said that Karnataka is among the eight states in the country which are witnessing a rise in the Omicron cases and the state government has taken it seriously.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are currently 34 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the state. In view of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had earlier said that the new year celebrations at public places will take place in a restricted manner, with celebrations allowed in restaurants and clubs with 50 per cent seating capacity and mandatory full vaccination.

No special events, Disk Jockeys (DJ) will be allowed in the celebrations. The restrictions will be in effect from December 30 till January 2. Replying to questions on Hindu temples, Bommai said that the temples would be freed from government control.

He launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Congress President DK Shivkumar for his comments on Hindu temples, saying that his views on the issue reflect his perception of Hindu temples and Hindu devotees. Earlier, DK Shivkumar had said, "The Karnataka government wants to hand over all the cash-rich temples and properties to the Sangh Pariwar. They may try to bring a law for this but we will not allow it. They only talk about Hindutva. We are Hindu and we will not allow this."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday had said that the state government would bring a law before the Budget session in order to make temples independent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

