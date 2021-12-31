Left Menu

TN: No physical classes for 1-8; metro, theatres to operate at 50 pc capacity till Jan 10

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Friday informed that metro trains and theatres will operate with 50 per cent sitting capacity till January 10.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the state government on Friday informed that metro trains and theatres will operate with 50 per cent sitting capacity till January 10. In an official release, "Tamil Nadu announces new restrictions effective till January 10. Malls, jewellery and textile shops, malls, theatres, beauty parlours, showrooms, amusement parks, and metro trains to operate at 50 per cent capacity."

It further read, "No physical classes for students of standard 1st to 8th till January 10. Physical classes for students of standard 9th to 12th and colleges to be held following all COVID-19 protocols. Weddings to be allowed with 100 persons and funerals with 50 persons. No permission for UKG, LKG classes." The state government banned currently social, political and cultural gatherings. Existing guidelines for religious places to be continued with protocols. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

