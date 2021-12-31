President Kovind greets people on eve of new year

President Ram Nath Kovind has greeted people on the eve of the new year. He wished that the dawn of the new year reinvigorates the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity and urged people to work for the progress of the country.

"On the joyous occasion of the New Year 2022, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all our fellow countrymen, living in India and abroad. May the new dawn of the New Year reinvigorate the spirit of peace, prosperity and fraternity in our lives. Let us resolve to bring in the new year with the endeavour to usher in progress in our society and country," the president said in his message. "May the New Year 2022 bring a lot of happiness and good health as well as success and prosperity in your life," he added. (ANI)

