BRIEF-Biogen - To Continue To Urge CMS To Align Medicare Coverage For Class Of Amyloid-Directed Therapies With Populations Studied In Respective Clinical Trials, For Appropriate Use

Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN - TO CONTINUE TO URGE CMS TO ALIGN MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR CLASS OF AMYLOID-DIRECTED THERAPIES WITH POPULATIONS STUDIED IN RESPECTIVE CLINICAL TRIALS, FOR APPROPRIATE USE

* BIOGEN - COVERAGE WITH EVIDENCE DEVELOPMENT (CED) UNDER A RANDOMIZED CLINICAL TRIAL WILL EXCLUDE ALMOST ALL ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS WHO MAY BENEFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

