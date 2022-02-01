Left Menu

Kazakh leader's chief of staff becomes lower house speaker

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:33 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:33 IST
Kazakh leader's chief of staff becomes lower house speaker

Kazakhstan's lower house speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin resigned on Tuesday and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's former chief of staff was elected to replace him, continuing a series of top-level reshuffles after deadly unrest.

Violent protests shook the oil-rich Central Asian nation last month, culminating in the removal of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev's remaining powers and a purge of his relatives and loyalists from senior positions. Yerlan Koshanov, 59, nominated to replace Nigmatulin by the ruling Nur Otan party, has served as Tokayev's chief of staff until becoming a member of parliament on Tuesday in Nigmatulin's place.

The reshuffle further consolidates Tokayev's grip on power in the country of 19 million which is closely allied with Russia.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
3
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022