Left Menu

Shahdara gang rape case: Delhi Police registers FIRs for spreading misinformation

The Delhi Police on Monday registered FIRs against the persons who are spreading misinformation on Twitter and giving communal colour to the incident that happened in Kasturba Nagar in Shahdara District of the national capital in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded on the streets with her face blackened with ink, informed Shahdara Delhi Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:53 IST
Shahdara gang rape case: Delhi Police registers FIRs for spreading misinformation
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Monday registered FIRs against the persons who are spreading misinformation on Twitter and giving communal colour to the incident that happened in Kasturba Nagar in Shahdara District of the national capital in which a woman was allegedly abducted, gang-raped and paraded on the streets with her face blackened with ink, informed Shahdara Delhi Commissioner of Police R Sathiyasundaram. "FIRs have been filed against the persons for posting rumours of suicide by the victim and against the Twitter handles for disclosing the identity of the victim which is prohibited by the law," said Sathiyasundaram.

"A false narrative is being made and the incident is being given communal colour on social media by deliberately posting distorted facts of the unfortunate incident that happened at Kasturba Nagar in which the victim was abducted and sexually and physically assaulted by a neighbour belonging to the same community on 26.01.22," he added. "Some rumours of suicide by the victim was also posted without verifying the fact. Some Twitter Handles/Youtube channels also disclosed the identity of the victim which is prohibited by the law," the DCP stated.

FIRs have been registered at Vivek Vihar police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier on Friday, a total of 11 people, including 9 women were arrested in connection with the incident.

As per the police, after the alleged gang rape of the woman, her hair was cut off, her face was blackened and she was paraded in the streets wearing a garland of slippers. According to the survivor's sister, a boy living in the neighbourhood who claimed to be in love with the woman committed suicide in November last year. "His family blames my sister for their son's death," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia
4
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022