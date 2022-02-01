Pakistan annual inflation rose to 13% in January

Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose to 13% in January from a year earlier, according to its official statistics bureau.

In December, the CPI inflation figure was recorded at 12.3%, year on year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in a press release on Tuesday.

Compared to December 2021, CPI rose 0.4% in January.

