Pakistan annual inflation rose to 13% in January
Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 01-02-2022 10:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 10:56 IST
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) rose to 13% in January from a year earlier, according to its official statistics bureau.
In December, the CPI inflation figure was recorded at 12.3%, year on year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said in a press release on Tuesday.
Compared to December 2021, CPI rose 0.4% in January.
