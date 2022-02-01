Commercial 19 kg LPG cylinder prices slashed by Rs 91.50

National Oil Marketing companies have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder cost by Rs 91.50 effective from February 1. The 19 kg commercial cylinder will cost Rs 1907 in Delhi from today, sources told ANI.

It will provide some relief to restaurants, eateries, tea stalls and others which constitute the largest user segment of the 19 kg cylinders. Last month on January 1, the price of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 102.50 bringing the price of cylinders to Rs 1998.50 in Delhi

However, there are no decrease in prices of other domestic cylinders weighing 14.2 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg composite or 5 kg composite cylinders and their prices remain the same. LPG Cylinder rate is revised monthly for all the states and union territories in India. (ANI)

