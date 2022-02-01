Left Menu

ECLGS scheme to be extended till Mar 2023: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 11:48 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to further extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore.

She also said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up.

In her Budget Speech 2022-23, Sitharaman said Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector.

''ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore,'' she said.

