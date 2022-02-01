ECLGS scheme to be extended till Mar 2023: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to further extend the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, with an expanded guarantee cover of Rs 5 lakh crore.
She also said the draft DPRs (detailed project report) for five river links have been finalised and the implementation of Ken-Betwa rivers linking with an estimated cost of Rs 44,605 crore will be taken up.
In her Budget Speech 2022-23, Sitharaman said Kisan drones for crop assessment, land records and spraying of insecticides are expected to drive a wave of technology in the agriculture sector.
''ECLGS scheme to be extended till March 2023 and guarantee cover expanded by Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh crore,'' she said.
