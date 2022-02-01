Left Menu

Gang attacks family in UP's Muzaffarnagar; 8 booked

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:23 IST
Five people, including two women, of a family sustained injuries after they were attacked by a gang at their residence here, police said on Tuesday.

Eight people have been booked in this connection, they said.

Johnny, the prime accused, allegedly harassed a young woman in Kitas village under Ratanpuri police station limits on Monday. After the woman narrated her ordeal to her family members, they confronted Johnny.

Angered by this, Johnny along with his friends Deepak, Praveen, Arvind, Jaykumar, Mohit, Parjit and Vikas arrived at the woman's house and allegedly attacked her family members with sticks and other weapons, police said.

The accused are absconding, they said.

