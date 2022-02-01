Four pilot projects for coal gasification to be set up: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced setting up four pilot projects for coal gasification.

Gasification of coal is a process in which coal is partially oxidated by air, oxygen, steam or carbon dioxide under controlled conditions to produce a fuel gas.

While presenting the 2022-23 Budget in the Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that ''four pilot projects for coal gasification and conversion of coal into chemicals required for the industry will be set up for technical and financial viability'', the FM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)