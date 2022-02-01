Left Menu

Govt to provide one-time window to correct omissions in filed ITRs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 12:59 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 12:56 IST
Govt to provide one-time window to correct omissions in filed ITRs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will provide a one-time window to correct omissions in income tax returns (ITRs) filed.

She said that the updated returns will have to be filed within two years.

The minister also said that the government proposes to reduce Minimum Alternative Tax (MAT) to 15 per cent for co-operative societies, at par with corporates.

Further, she informed that the fiscal deficit in 2021-22 will be 6.9 per cent of GDP and 6.4 per cent in 2022-23.

Total expenditure in FY'23 is estimated at Rs 39.45 lakh crore; while total resources mobilisation would be Rs 22.84 lakh crore other than borrowings, Sitharaman said.

''The government vows a stable and predictable tax regime,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022