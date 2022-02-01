Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 30 to Rs 3,172 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in February traded up by Rs 30 or 0.95 percent to Rs 3,172 per quintal with an open interest of 64,610 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices here.

