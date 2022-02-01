Left Menu

Odisha announces 15% subsidy on purchase of electric vehicles

The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025.A dedicated portal to monitor information relating to sales, credit of purchase incentives and subsidy on loans will be set up.In October last year, the government had announced exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle taxes on all categories of electric vehicles.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-02-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 14:03 IST
Odisha announces 15% subsidy on purchase of electric vehicles
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government said it will provide 15 per cent subsidy on the purchase of electric vehicles.

For two-wheelers, the subsidy will be 15 per cent of the cost, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. The cap on 15 per cent subsidy for three-wheelers is Rs 10,000, and for four-wheelers, it is Rs 50,000, it said.

The decision was taken on the suggestions of Niti Aayog, and in accordance with the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy 2021, a notification issued on Monday by the Commerce and Transport Department said.

The subsidy will be in effect from September 1, 2021 and the amount will be credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries by the RTO where the vehicle is registered. The scheme will be in place till December 31, 2025.

A dedicated portal to monitor information relating to sales, credit of purchase incentives and subsidy on loans will be set up.

In October last year, the government had announced exemption of registration fees and motor vehicle taxes on all categories of electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022