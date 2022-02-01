Two lakh anganwadis to be upgraded: FM

Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadis scheme which aims at new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids for early child development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.

Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti' as the harbinger of India's bright future and for women-led development during the 'Amrit Kaal', the government has comprehensively revamped the schemes of the Ministry of Women & Child Development. Accordingly, Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 were launched recently to provide integrated benefits to women and children. "Saksham Anganwadis are a new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early child development. Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the scheme," she said.

