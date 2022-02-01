Two lakh anganwadis to be upgraded: FM
Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadis scheme which aims at new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids for early child development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said recognising the importance of Nari Shakti as the harbinger of Indias bright future and for women-led development during the Amrit Kaal, the government has comprehensively revamped the schemes of the Ministry of Women Child Development.
- Country:
- India
Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the Saksham Anganwadis scheme which aims at new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids for early child development, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday.
Presenting the Budget for 2022-23, Sitharaman said recognising the importance of 'Nari Shakti' as the harbinger of India's bright future and for women-led development during the 'Amrit Kaal', the government has comprehensively revamped the schemes of the Ministry of Women & Child Development. Accordingly, Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya, Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 were launched recently to provide integrated benefits to women and children. "Saksham Anganwadis are a new generation anganwadis that have better infrastructure and audio-visual aids, powered by clean energy and providing improved environment for early child development. Two lakh anganwadis will be upgraded under the scheme," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Govt fighting in every court so that Devas does not get away with Antrix deal fraud, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Antrix-Devas deal signed during Congress regime was 'fraud', says Nirmala Sitharaman
Supreme Court order upholding liquidation of Devas Multimedia is a comprehensive order, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Government will use SC verdict to fight Devas 'fraud' internationally: Nirmala Sitharaman
It was a fraud on people of India, fraud against the country: FM Sitharaman on 2005 deal between Antrix and Devas.