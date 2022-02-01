80 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojana to be completed in 2022-23: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced the completion of 80 lakh houses for identified eligible beneficiaries under Prime Minister Awas Yojana in rural and urban areas in the year 2022-23. while presenting the budget in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Finance Minister Sitharaman added that Rs 48,000 crores has been sanctioned for the completion of the project.

"In 2022-23, 80 lakh houses will be completed for the identified eligible beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, both rural and urban and Rs 48,000 crore is allocated for this purpose," the Finance Minister said. The Finance Minister added that the central government will work with the state government for a reduction of time required for all land and construction-related approvals for promoting affordable housing for the middle class and economically weaker sections in urban areas.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) Mission came into action on 25th June 2015 which plans to give housing to all. The Mission gives Central Assistance to the executing offices through States/Union Territories (UTs) and Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for giving houses to all and each qualified family/recipient. Also referred to as 'Housing for all by 2022', this credit-linked PMAY subsidy scheme (CLSS) aims to construct over 2 crore houses for Indians belonging to particular economic sections

The Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature 'bahi khata', she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)