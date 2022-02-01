Left Menu

Scope of single-window portal for giving green nod to projects to be expanded: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:09 IST
Scope of single-window portal for giving green nod to projects to be expanded: FM
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo credit: Sansad TV) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Tuesday said single- window portal PARIVESH, launched for giving green nod to projects, has been significantly instrumental in reducing the time required for approvals and stressed that its scope will be expanded to provide information to the applicants.

PARIVESH is a web-based, role-based workflow app developed for online submission and monitoring of proposals submitted by the proponents for seeking environment, forest, wildlife and coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearances from central, state and district-level authorities.

It automates the entire tracking of proposals which includes online submission of a new proposal, editing/updating the details thereof and displaying status of proposal at each stage of the workflow.

''A single-window portal, PARIVESH, for all green clearances was launched in 2018. It has been instrumental in reducing the time required for approvals significantly,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during the Budget speech.

''The scope of this portal will now be expanded, to provide information to the applicants. Based on location of units, information about specific approvals will be provided,'' she said.

It will enable application for all four approvals through a single form, and tracking of the process through Centralized Processing Centre-Green (CPC-Green).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022