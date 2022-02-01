Left Menu

Mpumalanga bullying incident condemned

The department said it has deployed officials to render counselling to the victim and to all learners who may have been negatively affected by the incident. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 15:28 IST
Mpumalanga bullying incident condemned
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Mpumalanga Department of Education has condemned a bullying incident involving two learners from Elukhanyisweni Secondary School in Emalahleni.

In a recorded video that went viral, a girl is seen hitting another learner several times until a bystander intervenes by hitting back at the perpetrator.

"The department condemns this incident with the strongest contempt it deserves and has directed that the school governing body of Elukhanyisweni Secondary School should bring to book everyone involved in the fracas," the department said of Friday's incident.

The department said it has deployed officials to render counseling to the victim and to all learners who may have been negatively affected by the incident.

The department will also monitor developments at the school very closely.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022