ECLGS extension, duty free trimmings big boon for apparel industry: AEPC

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Tuesday said that extending credit linked guarantee scheme (ECLGS) by one year till March 2023 will help promote manufacturing and boost exports.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the ECLGS has provided much-needed additional credit to more than 130 lakh MSMEs and this has helped them mitigate the adverse impact of the pandemic.

Considering these aspects, the ECLGS will be extended up to March 2023 and its guarantee cover will be expanded by Rs 50,000 crore to total cover of Rs 5 lakh crore, she said in her Budget speech.

AEPC Chairman Narendra Goenka said that ECLGS will help in increasing availability of liquidity for the MSME sector.

''Most of the apparel exporters are in the MSME category and many are still struggling with the impact of disruptions caused by Covid-19 pandemic," Goenka said.

He also said that the extension of the benefit of 15 per cent tax for the newly incorporated manufacturing units by one more year to March 2024 will be instrumental in bringing in fresh investments.

''This would specifically help in bringing in new investment in the new units under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for MMF garments, MMF fabrics and technical textiles,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)