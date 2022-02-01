'Growth oriented' budget; possibilities for India to post double digit growth: C K Ranganathan

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is 'growth oriented' and there are possibilities for the country to post a double digit growth in GDP in the coming years following a fillip given by the Centre to sectors like agriculture, a top industry official said here on Tuesday.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Southern Region Chairman, C K Ranganathan said the government has given the push to the industry and it would lead to a good growth in GDP (Gross Domestic Product) in the coming years.

''When we sustain this growth, and the push given to the sectors like infrastructure, agriculture, it will lead to the possibility of the country posting a double digit growth in GDP in the next two -three years'', he told PTI.

Elaborating, he said as investments continue to come in and India has been on the 'high growth' path already, the government (in the budget) has given the right impetus which would lead to higher level of growth.

''We can grow beyond 10 per cent and we can achieve that record.. if we have a growth rate of mid-15 per cent we will be among top 3 (economies) globally '',he said.

Talking about some of the salient features of the budget, Ranganathan also the Chairman of fast moving consumer goods major CavinKare Ltd said, ''it is a growth oriented budget and the infrastructure spending will drive growth...''.

''The direct transfer of Rs 2.37 lakh crore to farmers is very reassuring and that the money is not going through some intermediaries..'' he said.

Referring to the plan to provide tap water connections to 3.80 crore households with an allocation of Rs 60,000 crore in the budget, Ranganathan said it is another good sign if it is rightfully spent because water, food are all basic needs.

To a query about increasing the consumption among people, Ranganathan said, ''consumption is already well. We have crossed the high growth rate levels of 2019.. overall tax collection has also improved''.

Job losses were witnessed during 2019 due to COVID-19, but (2021-22) has now seen job creation, he said.

