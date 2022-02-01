Union Budget is progressive, forward-looking: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the Union Budget is very progressive and forward-looking and prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. Speaking to ANI, Kant said, "It is a very progressive and forward-looking Budget. It prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. It is a continuation of the last year's Budget. The real highlight of the Budget is its huge expansion on the capital expenditure."

He further said, "This Budget looks at sunrise areas of growth. India needs to go green, India needs to go digital and that is what this Budget pitches for. It pushes for urbanization, clean electricity, clean mobilization, and digital rupee." The NITI Aayog CEO added, "The Budget says that virtual assets like cryptos will not be banned but treated as another asset class and attract a tax of 30 per cent on capital gains. It has gone for a regulation, which is a good thing for a new asset class like crypto."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday. (ANI)

