Left Menu

Union Budget is progressive, forward-looking: NITI Aayog CEO

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the Union Budget is very progressive and forward-looking and prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 16:30 IST
Union Budget is progressive, forward-looking: NITI Aayog CEO
NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that the Union Budget is very progressive and forward-looking and prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. Speaking to ANI, Kant said, "It is a very progressive and forward-looking Budget. It prepares India for the next stage of its sustained growth. It is a continuation of the last year's Budget. The real highlight of the Budget is its huge expansion on the capital expenditure."

He further said, "This Budget looks at sunrise areas of growth. India needs to go green, India needs to go digital and that is what this Budget pitches for. It pushes for urbanization, clean electricity, clean mobilization, and digital rupee." The NITI Aayog CEO added, "The Budget says that virtual assets like cryptos will not be banned but treated as another asset class and attract a tax of 30 per cent on capital gains. It has gone for a regulation, which is a good thing for a new asset class like crypto."

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

Seabed mining equity dilemmas in the Pacific

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022