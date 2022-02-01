Higher PLI fund for solar PV manufacturing can spawn 30-35 GW capacity addition by FY24: Industry

The Budget proposal to allocate Rs 24,000 crore under the PLI scheme to the solar industry for manufacturing solar cells and modules can lead to setting up of 30-35 gigawatts (GW) of the solar module capacity and 25-30 GW of the cell capacity by 2024, industry experts have said.

While presenting the Union Budget 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed to enhance the funding under the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme for solar cell and module manufacturing to Rs 24,000 crore, from Rs 4,500 crore earlier.

''To facilitate domestic manufacturing to meet the ambitious goal of 280 GW of the installed solar capacity by 2030, an additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for the PLI scheme to manufacture high-efficiency solar modules with a priority of fully integrate manufacturing units for polysilicon to solar PV (photovoltaic) modules will be made,'' she said in her Budget Speech.

CRISIL Director Hetal Gandhi said a higher Rs 24,000-crore PLI allocation towards high-efficiency photovoltaic modules can lead to the setting up of 30-35 GW of solar module capacity and 25-30 GW of cell capacity by 2024.

This will reduce dependence on imports, which stand at 90 per cent for cells and 75-80 per cent for modules currently, thereby making us not only self-reliant for annual module needs but also opening up huge export opportunities.

But, Gandhi noted that it needs to be seen if the current bids made for PLI funding will be accepted as it is or companies under each category will be asked to match the lowest bidder.

Similarly, ReNew Power Chairman and CEO Sumant Sinha termed the Budget as ''climate-friendly'' as it has laid the groundwork for the nation's ambition to be a net-zero country by 2070.

It is great to see that the government has firmly put energy transition and clean energy at the heart of our economic growth and looks to address some of the most challenging aspects of this transition, he said.

He added that the additional outlay of Rs 19,500 crore will help the renewable industry expand rapidly. Similarly, revocation of anti-dumping duty on steel will reduce the cost of modules considerably and ties in well with incentives for local manufacturing that now begin manufacturing by March 2024.

Further, he said the inclusion of the grid storage and dense charging into the harmonised list of infrastructure will help mobility start-ups and independent power producers explore low-cost financing.

He also welcomed the sovereign green bonds issuance plan, saying this can help mobilise financial resources for distribution companies as well as for clean energy investors.

Essar Power CEO Kush S said the Budget has provided an impetus for growing clean energy as two of the four pillars of development include energy transition and climate action, and it shows the government's commitment towards a greener future.

The additional allocation of Rs 19,500 crore for solar module manufacturing and conversion of coal into chemicals are bold steps in anticipation of the shift in the energy sector with a strong focus on ESG (environmental, social and governance) and renewable, he said.

Similarly, the plans to have a battery-swapping policy for EV charging stations and to issue sovereign green bonds for funding green infrastructure will provide a big boost to the economy by reducing carbon intensity and will lead to positive environmental and climate effects.

In April last year, the Cabinet had approved a Rs 4,500-crore PLI scheme to boost manufacturing capacity of solar PV modules with a view to add 10,000-megawatt (MW) manufacturing capacity of integrated solar PV modules entailing a direct investment of Rs 17,200 crore so as to reduce import dependence in a strategic sector like electricity.

Under the scheme, solar PV manufacturers will be selected through a competitive bidding process and the money will be disbursed for five years after the commissioning of the plants.

