Hungary's Orban wants to increase Russian gas imports - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:23 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)
Hungary would like to increase natural gas imports from Russia under a bilateral long-term contract, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on a visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said Hungary was buying gas at a lower price than the rest of Europe, according to the RIA news agency.

