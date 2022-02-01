Hungary's Orban wants to increase Russian gas imports - report

Hungary would like to increase natural gas imports from Russia under a bilateral long-term contract, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency on a visit to Moscow on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said Hungary was buying gas at a lower price than the rest of Europe, according to the RIA news agency.

