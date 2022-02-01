Left Menu

MP: Bodies of two boys found floating in well in Jhabua

PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:24 IST
The bodies of two boys who failed to return home after going out to graze cattle were found floating in a well in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district, police said on Tuesday. Kalyanpura police station in-charge Dinesh Rawat said that Rohit Bhuria (5) and Sunil Bilawal (8) ventured into the forest near Dhawadipada village, some 12 kilometers from the district headquarters, to graze cattle and did not return home in the evening.

''A search by kin led to the bodies being found in a well on Monday. We have initiated a probe,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

