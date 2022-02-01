Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 17:27 IST
Shell re-routes oil supplies after cyberattack on German logistics firm
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on a subsidiary of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls earlier this week.

The company, Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH, was hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its supply chain, Handlesblatt newspaper reported on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shell Deutschland GmbH said they were able to "reroute to alternative supply depots for the time being".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

