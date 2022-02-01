Shell re-routes oil supplies after cyberattack on German logistics firm

Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday it was re-routing oil supplies to other depots following a cyberattack on a subsidiary of German logistics firm Marquard & Bahls earlier this week.

The company, Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH, was hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its supply chain, Handlesblatt newspaper reported on Monday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Shell Deutschland GmbH said they were able to "reroute to alternative supply depots for the time being".

