Euro zone yields edge lower despite concerns of ECB hawkish shift

Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Tuesday, reversing some of Monday's gains, despite concerns the European Central Bank might signal a faster-than-expected path for policy tightening. After Monday's stronger-than-expected German consumer price index, more data supported that possibility, as French inflation fell less than expected in January.

Analysts will also focus on the Bank of England, which is widely expected to raise interest rates on Thursday due to post-pandemic inflationary pressures. On Thursday, they will closely watch if ECB's president Christine Lagarde will still be firm in stating that inflation is temporary and ruling out a rate hike this year.

"President Lagarde will have a hard time dismissing these (inflation) worries on Thursday as energy inflation is creeping into other segments of the consumer basket," Andreas Billmeier, European economist at Franklin Templeton said. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, fell by 1.5 basis points (bps) to -0.005%.

"German inflation came in above our economists' markedly above-consensus estimate. The risks that the ECB will accelerate its exit planning on Thursday have thus increased," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to customers. Everything considered, with "a weaker U.S. ISM in the afternoon we attempt tactical Bund longs today at positive 10y yields," they added.

Money markets are currently pricing in a 75% chance of a 25 bps hike by October and more than a 100% probability of 25 bps by December. "Our view is still that the ECB will hold its nerve on lift-off, and global policy error fears will help keep a lid on long-end yields," Citi analysts said.

"If we're wrong, +25 bps by October is probably as hawkish as the market can get as it is difficult to taper from circa 60 billion euros (of bond purchases) a month in Q1 to zero in time for a Q3 hike," they added, arguing it "may soon be time to fade the bond sell-off". Analysts expect the ECB to reduce the pace of its bond purchases when its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) ends in March this year, while boosting its Asset Purchase Programme (APP).

Italy's 10-year government bond prices slightly underperformed their peers after outperforming on Monday after parliament re-elected Sergio Mattarella head of state, while former ECB chief Mario Draghi kept his job as prime minister. The 10-year yield was down 0.5 bps at 1.363%. The closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yields widened 1.5 bps to 136 bps.

