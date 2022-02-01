Ahead of Punjab polls, election commission seizes valuables worth Rs 310 crore

After the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state for Vidhan Sabha elections, various enforcement teams have seized valuables worth Rs 310.89 crore in violation of poll ethics till January 31, 2022, said a press release. Giving details in this regard, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Dr S Karuna Raju, today said that the surveillance teams have seized 27.86 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 14.75 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances amounting to Rs 275.59 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash of Rs 19.19 crore, he added.

The Chief Electoral Officer revealed that as many as 1,203 vulnerable hamlets have been identified. Besides this, 2,903 persons have been identified as probable sources of trouble, he said adding that out of these persons, preventive action had already been initiated against 1,949 persons while the remaining would also be brought to book. He also informed that from a security point of view, 799 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of the CrPC act. He informed that as many as 2,676 cases of non-bailable warrants have been executed, while execution in 39 cases is under process. As many as 15,722 nakas are operational across the State, he added.

As per the directions of the election commission, Dr Raju said that out of 3,90,275 licensed weapons in the state, 3,76,484 weapons have been deposited so far. On the other hand, 69 unlicensed weapons were seized in the state. (ANI)

