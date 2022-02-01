Guj CM hails budget as `pro-people', Cong asks about past promises

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday called the Union budget ''pro-people'', while the opposition Congress said it lacked big announcements and was silent on past promises such as increasing farmers' income.

In a statement here, chief minister Patel said the ''pro-people'' budget will fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of ''Atmanirbhar Bharat.'' ''Despite providing vaccines against coronavirus free to people and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure, the budget did not propose any hike in taxes,'' the chief minister said.

It reflected the Union government's resolve to uplift the economy as well as various sections of society such as farmers, traders, women, the youth, rural folks, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities, Patel added.

''This budget provides a blueprint and roadmap for the next 25 years. It focuses mainly on the PM Gati Shakti scheme, all-inclusive growth, increases in productivity, and new investment. Gujarat is already leading in the Gati Shakti project and we resolve to remain ahead of others in the future too,'' said the CM.

He also welcomed the Kisan Drone scheme and announced that his government will use drones for crop assessment and digitization of land records.

The CM also welcomed finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of establishing an international university and international arbitration center at GIFT City in Gujarat. State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the budget will only ''help the rich become richer.'' Ordinary taxpayers were expecting changes in tax slabs but the budget offered them nothing, he said.

''Common people are disappointed as the budget lacks any major announcement for people,'' Doshi said.

The Union government was also silent on the Smart City project, pandemic relief, or past promises to increase farmers' income, he said.

''What is the use of talking about Gati Shakti when you are selling railways, airports, and ports?'' asked Doshi.

The ruling BJP in the state said the budget gave a huge relief to the common people by not increasing tax rates.

''While the budget proposes some reliefs for the diamond industry, the finance minister also tried to ensure that farmers get the latest technology and tools at a low cost for increasing farm yield,'' said Gujarat BJP president C R Patil.

He also noted that the budget proposes a digital banking system to provide doorstep service even in rural areas and construction of 25,000 kilometers of roads.

