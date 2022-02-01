Unprecedented provisions made for overall farm sector development in Budget: Tomar

Welcoming the Budget 2022, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Tuesday said unprecedented provisions have been made for the overall development of the farm sector.

Tomar, in a statement, said the Budget allocation for the sector has been increased continuously and the Finance Minister has shown vision in the Budget 2022.

''In the Budget, unprecedented provisions have been made for the overall development of the agriculture sector. ...A glimpse of how our country will be in the coming 25 years is reflected in this Budget,'' Tomar said.

There is emphasis on increasing farm production and productivity in the Budget, adequate provisions have been made available for the oilseeds mission, linking agriculture with technology and for farmers to get fair price for their produce, he said.

The unprecedented provisions made for agricultural diversification, promotion of organic and natural farming, increasing capacity efficiency of farmers, crop evaluation, farmer drones, irrigation, and adding courses in agricultural universities, will bring about a paradigm shift in the farm sector, he added.

