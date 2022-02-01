Part of Sao Paulo expressway collapses near metro construction site

Part of a major Sao Paulo expressway collapsed on Tuesday near a construction site for the new metro line 6 administered by Spain's Acciona SA, the state metro operator CPTM said.

There were no reports of victims from the accident along the Marginal Tiete expressway, according to TV channel Globo News. Acciona could not immediately be reached for comment.

