Ministry of Ayush receives Rs 3,050 crore in Union Budget

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:17 IST
The Ministry of Ayush has received an allocation of Rs 3,050 in the Union Budget 2022-23, a slight increase of 2.69 per cent from 2021-22 when Rs 2,970 crore was earmarked for it.

An amount of Rs 306 crore has been set aside for the Central Sector Schemes under the ministry, while Rs 110 crore has been allocated for Statutory and Regulatory Bodies.

Autonomous bodies like Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy and Central Council for Research in Unani Medicine have been allocated Rs 1,759 crore.

The allocation for the National AYUSH Mission has increased to Rs 800 crore from Rs 553 crore in 2021-22.

