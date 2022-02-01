Left Menu

Sao Paulo expressway collapses near metro site, no victims

Part of a major Sao Paulo expressway collapsed on Tuesday near a construction site for a new metro line administered by Spain's Acciona SA, although no victims were reported. The Sao Paulo state metro operator said on its website that tunnels dug for the new subway project had been flooded.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:21 IST
Sao Paulo expressway collapses near metro site, no victims

Part of a major Sao Paulo expressway collapsed on Tuesday near a construction site for a new metro line administered by Spain's Acciona SA, although no victims were reported.

The Sao Paulo state metro operator said on its website that tunnels dug for the new subway project had been flooded. TV images showed lanes of the Marginal Tiete expressway falling into a widening pit alongside the construction site. The state government said there had been no victims.

Acciona is managing construction of the new metro line 6 in a public-private partnership with Sao Paulo state that is expected to start operations by 2025. Shares of the Spanish renewable energy and construction group erased gains and fell nearly 2% after the collapse.

Representatives for Acciona did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan's Kowa says ivermectin effective against Omicron in phase III trial

Japan
2
New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outburst

New astronomical visualization explores supermassive star Eta Carinae's outb...

 United States
3
Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

Hubble revisits diminutive galaxy that recently underwent starburst

 Global
4
US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: State Dept

US appoints Tracey Ann Jacobson as interim Charge d'Affaires in Ethiopia: St...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022