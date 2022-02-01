US STOCKS-Wall Street set for subdued open ahead of data

Wall Street was set for a muted open on Tuesday after two sessions of sharp gains as focus turned to data on factory activity and job openings expected later in the day. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their largest two-day gains since April 2020 in the previous session.

Both the indexes on Monday still recorded their worst monthly performance since the pandemic-led crash in March 2020, weighed down by expectations of faster-than-expected rate hikes and geopolitical tensions. "January was the month where apart from oil there was nothing attractive to buy, as the market started to react to the Fed announcements of rate hikes," said Anu Gaggar, global investment strategist at Commonwealth Financial Network.

"This will be the year when Fed will pull back support ... the markets will not be on steroids anymore and may go through a phase of detox." The U.S. Federal Reserve last month signaled it intends to combat inflation by hiking key interest rates, with Fed policymakers on Monday speaking of raising rates in March.

Traders are betting on five rate hikes this year, with some Wall Street analysts expecting seven hikes. Geopolitical tensions added to market uncertainty, with the Pentagon saying on Monday it was in active discussions with Eastern European allies about possible U.S. troop deployments to NATO's eastern flank.

"The U.S. is a little bit more insulated from broader impact on sentiments regarding Ukraine, but we are starting to see it in energy prices that have risen quite a bit," Gaggar added. Exxon Mobil Corp rose 1.3% after posting its largest quarterly profit in seven years, as the oil producer benefited from strong energy prices.

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 14 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 0.01 point, or 0.01%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 27 points, or 0.18%. After markets open, data from the Labor Department is likely to show job openings fell to 10.30 million in December, from 10.562 million in November, ahead of the monthly payrolls report on Friday.

Also in focus will be the ISM purchasing managers' index (PMI) data, expected at 10:00 a.m ET, with analysts expecting it to come in at 57.5 in January, marking a 1.2 points deceleration from December. As of Monday, 172 S&P 500 companies posted fourth-quarter results, of which 78.5% reported earnings above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv.

United Parcel Service Inc rose 8.3% in premarket trading after targeting full-year revenue above market expectations. General Motors Co and Google parent Alphabet Inc are expected to report earnings later in the day.

Megacaps Amazon Inc and Meta Platforms Inc will report later this week. AT&T Inc dropped 6.4% after slashing its dividend by nearly half and saying it would spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)