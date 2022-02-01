Left Menu

Bamboo to be grown over an area of 5,000 acres in Latur, says minister

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-02-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 19:28 IST
Bamboo will be planted on 5,000 acres in Latur and a cooperative-run ethanol refinery linked to it will be set up in Latur in Maharashtra, district guardian minister Amit Deshmukh said on Tuesday.

In the future, farmers may not just be food providers but also energy providers, he said, adding that efforts to study the feasibility of planting palm and olive trees were also underway.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLC and expert Pasha Patel said the Almac Biotech Lab, the second phase of which was inaugurated in Lodga during the day, will produce 5,000 sampling per hour, all of which will provide a great boost to the rural economy and income of farmers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

