Union Budget will take India to the next level of development, says BJP's Ravi

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-02-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:39 IST
Senior BJP leader and the party's Goa desk in charge C T Ravi said the Union Budget for 2022-23 presented in Parliament on Tuesday was holistic and would take the country to the next level of development.

He said employment, technology, agriculture, start-ups and a range of other sectors have been taken care of in the ''people's welfare and Atmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget''.

"The Union Government has tried to touch all sectors, including women, students, farmers, SCs, STs, poor, micro and macro economy, investments, public infrastructure for modernisation and development, health ,technology, telecom, connectivity, etc with an emphasis for economic growth over the next 25 years," he said He said the budget had understood the impact of COVID-19 on the hospitality sector and was catering to the small and medium sectors by extending the ECGL service till March next year.

The Union Government has come up with initiatives that will double farmers' income through high-tech chemical free natural farming, while the railways has been roped in to develop efficient logistics for small farmers and enterprises, he said.

