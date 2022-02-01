Left Menu

Maha: Tiger reserves in Vidarbha to reopen for tourists from Feb 2

Updated: 01-02-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 20:53 IST
Maha: Tiger reserves in Vidarbha to reopen for tourists from Feb 2
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Tiger reserves and wildlife sanctuaries in Maharashtra's Viarbha region will be open for tourists from Wednesday, an official from the state forest department said on Tuesday.

The Pench Tiger Reserve (Maharashtra), Bor Tiger Reserve (BTR) and Umred Paoni Karhandala Sanctuary (UPKS), which were closed since January 11 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, will be opened for tourism activities from February 2, the divisional forest officer stated in a release.

Similarly, the Tadoba Andheri Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur district, which was also closed on January 11, was reopened for tourists from Tuesday, the chief conservator of forest TATR said. Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) Field Director Manikanda Ramanujam said visitors will need to be fully vaccinated for entry.

Officials said all COVID-19 norms will need to be followed by visitors, while the management of these facilities will ensure that guides, gypsy carriers, gate staff and other personnel will be fully vaccinated.

